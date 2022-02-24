According to Parkridge Medical Center, one in three people deal with some kind of heart health issue.
Cardiologists at Parkridge are using American Heart Month as a way to remind people on how to watch their heart health, along with a new addition of Parkridge's Heart, Lung, and Vascular Health Center.
“Heart disease is the number one cause of death in the United States, it kills more people than the next five leading causes of death combined," said Chief of Cardiology Centennial Heart Alison Bailey.
“If you have chest pain, shortness of breath, take that seriously," said Bailey. "You need to be evaluated, whether it’s with your primary care doctor or cardiologist, but you need to take that seriously. Especially women.”
She said when it comes to watching for symptoms, women especially need to be careful, as they can seem mild.
Maternal mortality is high and pregnancy is a high-risk time for women and heart health.
“Most women still have classic symptoms," said Bailey. "Chest pain, pressure, shortness of breath, nausea, sweating, but we know that women are more likely to have atypical symptoms. So things like heartburn, fatigue, just milder symptoms in general.”
Bailey said you can keep your heart healthy in a number of ways, starting with changing daily habits.
“Daily exercise, and it doesn’t matter what you do, something you like that makes your body move, eating healthy, and really what we talk about with eating health is avoiding processed foods," said Bailey.
You can learn more about Parkridge's services or heart health in general here.