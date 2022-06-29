Parkridge Medical Center brings awareness during Wound Care Awareness Month

This month is Wound Care Awareness Month.
Experts at Parkridge Medical Center are bringing awareness to what wound care could do for you.
“Pressure ulcers that are caused by pressure ulcers, Venus ulcers, arterial ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers," said Wound Care Specialist Ashley Wright.
Wright sees these types of wounds constantly at Parkridge Medical Center.
She said one common theme is people waiting too long to look for a solution.
“When the wound doesn’t continue to progress," said Wright. "So by definition a chronic wound is eight weeks if it’s not healed, with just a current over the counter treatment.”
However, Wright said sometimes that solution is easier than someone may think with the right resources.
“That’s when a specialist comes into play," said Wright. "In addition to seeking healing, it’s our responsibility to figure out why the wound didn’t heal because sometimes there’s some contributing factors that we need to first fix.”
She said with resources like hyperbaric oxygen therapy or advanced wound dressings, it can make the healing timeline go from years to months.
“Oxygen in the blood is what heals wounds, so there’s usually reasons why the oxygen can’t get to the wound, so the pressurizer helps for the oxygen to get there," said Wright.
She added not only will it help with your physical health, but other types of health as well.
“It causes a lot of not just pain and suffering but emotional debilitation for patients that may be dealing with odor, drainage, or things that may affect their social life or their emotional wellness," said Wright. “Don’t live with it for a long time. We’re here to help.”
You can book an appointment at 423-242-2500. You don't need a referral from a doctor.