Parkridge Medical Hospital is creating an annual tradition of giving back after helping hundreds of people experiencing homelessness in the community.
"System-wide we were able to collect over 350 bags, which is wonderful," said Parkridge Medical Center Lead Chaplin Letitia Judkins-Davis.
Last year, Judkins-Davis led the charge to create care bags for people experiencing homelessness.
"What we do is when they come in, we will give them a bag with all different items of things they might need when they leave," said Judkins-Davis.
Judkins-Davis is making giving back an annual tradition and is once again asking for the community to pitch in.
"Our goal for this year is to collect items to fill 500 bags," said Judkins-Davis.
She said donations of all kinds are welcome, whether it's for the care bags or Parkridge's care closet for people in need of clothes.
"Toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, wash towels," said Judkins-Davis. "We are collecting non-perishable food items like fruit snacks, crackers."
While these may be small items, Judkins-Davis said they all make a big difference.
Last year, all 350 bags were distrbuted within months.
"Our day-to-day items, to us, it may not be a whole lot," said Judkins-Davis. "But for someone that doesn't have a whole lot, it means a whole lot to have those things."
She said the goal is to make sure everyone feels like they're being taken care of and that they feel like family.
"Our mantra that we care like family is something that we really work really hard to do because we care," said Judkins Davis.
For more information, you can call the Pastor office at 423-493-1747.