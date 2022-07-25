Parkridge Medical Center is asking for your help to give back to the community.
"I remember when I was growing up in school, even my own children, being able to receive things you don't have," said Parkridge Medical Center Lead Chaplin Letitia Judkins-Davis.
Judkins-Davis is taking memories from her school days and turning them into a reality for kids at Orchard Knob Middle School and Orchard Knob Elementary School.
"We're really hoping we can collect enough items so we can really make a great impact not only at the elementary school but also at the middle school as well," said Judkins-Davis.
She's organizing a school supply collection drive this week to give teachers what they need.
"Kleenex, hand sanitizers, clorox wipes, zip block bags," said Judkins-Davis.
The drive also supports students.
"Pencils, crayons, book bags, composition notebooks," said Judkins-Davis.
Judkins-Davis said this is just the start of giving back to schools this year and hopes community support will make it a strong start.
"We have a lot of different projects we do throughout the year to help those that are in the community," said Judkins-Davis.
She added any support is welcome and donations will be collected until the end of the year.
"We care like family. So for us, family includes not only the patients that come into the hospital, but families and individuals who are in the surrounding areas of our hospital," said Judkins-Davis.
To donate, you can drop off items at Parkridge Medical Center on McCallie Avenue.
For more information, call 423-493-1747.