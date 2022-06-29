Parkridge Health System held a groundbreaking ceremony today for the construction of a new emergency room located at 495 Camp Jordan Parkway in East Ridge.
As a satellite location of Parkridge East Hospital, the facility will be located off I-75 and will be the southernmost access point to emergency services in Chattanooga.
“This investment of more than $15 million will allow easier access to premium emergency services at the entrance of one of Hamilton County’s fastest growing areas,” said Will Windham, CEO of Parkridge East Hospital. “The convenient location will provide high-quality emergency services with access to a higher level of care through Parkridge East and the entire Parkridge Health System.”
The 11,000 square-foot full-service emergency room will feature 12 emergency room beds, including a specialized trauma room and a wide array of diagnostic capabilities and support services – including CT and diagnostic X-ray, on-site laboratory, pharmacy and radiology support.
Parkridge Camp Jordan ER is planned for completion in 2023.