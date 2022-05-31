A proposed hospital in North Georgia is facing a last-minute speed bump.
Parkridge Health System filed an appeal to stop the approval of CHI Memorial's certificate of need, or C.O.N., to build a new hospital in Catoosa County. It could delay the project for years.
"We're starting down a road that has some uncertainty," said Andrew McGill, chief strategy officer at CHI Memorial. "It does stall. It does slow us down, which, by all appearances is what this is all about."
Earlier this year, CHI Memorial filed for a certificate of need to build a new hospital on Battlefield Parkway, less than six miles from where the system currently operates in Fort Oglethorpe.
The Georgia Department of Community Health approved that certificate last month. But in an appeal filed Friday, Parkridge said the hospital's move is unnecessary and would take away access to care for parts of Dade and Walker Counties.
"The facilities in this market provide full access to the residents of North Georgia," Parkridge's appeal to the approval of the certificate argued, referring to the system's two hospitals in downtown Chattanooga and East Ridge. "The proposed relocation will duplicate services in a region that is already well-served while reducing access to care for the patient base historically served by CHI Georgia, particularly Walker County residents."
CHI Memorial currently rents out a building for its hospital in Fort Oglethorpe. It is home to the only emergency department within 30 minutes of Catoosa County.
But the building is outdated and in desperate need of upgrades, according to CHI Memorial. The health system plans to move all of its services from there to build a new department on Battlefield Parkway. It would expand its current building on the site, which is currently home to its cancer and surgery centers in the area.
"Parkridge, I don't think, is as concerned about access to care as they are about profit," said Catoosa County Commissioner Chuck Harris. "Every day that Parkridge holds this up, that compounds the problem."
The new building would triple the hospital's inpatient capacity, while the old building would be sold and turned into something else, according to Harris.
CHI Memorial would need to respond to Parkridge's appeal. Once it does, the state would need to make a ruling. That process could take years.
But it's not over there. Parkridge could appeal that decision from the state once its made, prolonging a final decision even further.
