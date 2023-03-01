Parkridge East names Lori Feltner as chief nursing officer

Parkridge East Hospital is pleased to announce the appointment of Lori Feltner, MSN, MHA, RN, CMSRN, as its new Chief Nursing Officer. With 20 years of healthcare experience and 14 years of nursing leadership under her belt, Lori will be responsible for leading the nursing strategy of the 128-bed hospital with an emphasis on quality outcomes and patient experience.
Will Windham, CEO of Parkridge East Hospital, expressed his excitement in welcoming Lori to her new role, saying, “Lori’s experience and leadership will be tremendous assets as we expand our services to serve East Ridge and its surrounding communities.”
Lori has been the Assistant Chief Nursing Officer for Parkridge Medical Center since 2019, and prior to that, she served as Vice President of Nursing Operations for the HCA Healthcare TriStar Division. She holds a Master of Science in Nursing and a Master of Healthcare Administration from the University of Phoenix, and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Eastern Kentucky University. She is actively involved in many professional organizations, including the American Organization of Nursing Executives and American College of Health Executives.