Parkridge East Hospital is observing National Breastfeeding Month by educating mothers across Hamilton County.

"The biggest one, probably, is 'How do I know my baby is getting enough to eat? How do I know that I have anything for my baby when he does latch on?'" Said Parkridge East RN Rebecca Uselton.

Uselton works day after day helping new mothers adjust to parenthood.

"How breastfeeding works, how her body starts to make milk, the process of latching and learning to breastfeed, then all the things she will be doing and experiencing with her baby," said Uselton.

She said one of the biggest goals is helping new mothers feel confident through labor and breastfeeding classes offered at Parkridge East.

"We teach her that her body is everything her baby needs and that baby doesn't need a whole lot in the first few days," said Uselton. "As baby's needs increase and grow, so does her supply."

Uselton added there are more resources for mothers after childbirth.

"Once Mom delivers, she's going to be seen by a lactation professional every day," said Uselton. "We're here seven days a week, so that will happen every day. The nurses are also trained to help with breastfeeding as well."

She said using resources in any way is best, whether it's through Parkridge or on your own.

"Read as many books as you can, take as many classes as you can, talk to friends or family that have been through it before," said Usleton. "Try to get everyone else's stories but just know that your journey is your journey, not anyone else's."

She hopes these methods help break stigmas about breastfeeding and motherhood.

"Every Mom is different every baby is absolutely different, whether it's Mom's first baby or her seventh," said Uselton.

If you purchase the 'Labor of Love' class, the breastfeeding class is free.

