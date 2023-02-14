Parkridge East Hospital has shared pictures of its tiniest patients this Valentine's Day!
NICU and Labor and Delivery nurses dressed babies in red to honor the holiday.
"These are special memories for the families as they celebrate the LOVE they have for their new bundle of joy!"
Parkridge East Valentine's Day baby 02
Parkridge East Valentine's Day baby 03
Parkridge East Valentine's Day baby 04
Parkridge East Valentine's Day baby 01
