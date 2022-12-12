CHI Memorial's plans for a new hospital in Ringgold will likely move forward now that Parkridge Health System has dropped its opposition to the new facility.
"Going into the new year, Parkridge Health will be prioritizing our efforts to focus more on the development and construction of our two new freestanding emergency departments to be located at Camp Jordan in East Ridge and Soddy-Daisy," a Parkridge spokesperson said in a statement to Local 3 News.
The spokesperson said they notified CHI Memorial Hospital of its withdrawal on Friday.
An email sent to Local 3 News said it served as official notice of Parkridge's withdrawal, adding they would submit something more formal, if necessary.
"We look forward to receiving official notice from the hearing officer and then our CON from the Georgia Department of Community Health so we can move forward with building our long-awaited replacement hospital," a CHI Memorial spokesperson said in a statement to Local 3 News. "The people of North Georgia deserve to receive the care they need close to home."
The legal battle began earlier this year when Parkridge appealed CHI Memorial's approved plans for the new hospital planned for Battlefield Parkway. The health system plans to replace its current building in Fort Oglethorpe, which the system said is in need of repairs.
The new hospital would expand in-patient services and feature updated technology, according to CHI Memorial.
"The facilities in this market provide full access to the residents of North Georgia," Parkridge's original appeal to the approval of the certificate argued, referring to the system's two hospitals in downtown Chattanooga and East Ridge. "The proposed relocation will duplicate services in a region that is already well-served while reducing access to care for the patient base historically served by CHI Georgia, particularly Walker County residents."
The move comes just two months after the Georgia Department of Community Health unanimously approved a rule change that would not allow out-of-state challenges to approvals of certificates of need, the approval needed to open new health systems.
The rule change is not retroactive, but CHI Memorial hoped the agency would still honor the rule change when hearing Parkridge's appeal.
CHI Memorial planned to open the hospital by fall of 2024 but a spokesperson said the timeline will need to be adjusted.