It's a big break for CHI Memorial: Parkridge Health is dropping opposition to CHI's new hospital on Battlefield Parkway in Ringgold.
Parkridge executives say they are shifting their focus to two new projects.
"We are actually able to live here, to get medical care here, send our kids to school here. So it's the cornerstone of our community," said the Chairman of the Northwest Georgia Hospital Coalition, Jonathan Connell.
Connell says the Coalition has fought hard against the appeal since it was filed in June.
"Well its access to care: we get a hospital in our community and other people from outside our community, from outside states, can't tell us what type of health care we deserve here in Northwest Georgia," he said.
Parkridge released a statement announcing it is dropping the appeal opposing CHI Memorial and will build new facilities at Camp Jordan and Soddy Daisy.
"We're grateful for Parkridge and what they've done for this community. But more than anything we're glad that Parkridge got out of the way," Connell said. "They did the right thing. And just remember one thing good always comes out in the end."
The legal battel between Parkridge Health Center and CHI Memorial started when CHI filed a certificate of need to build a new facility in Catoosa County early this year.
Now that Parkridge has dropped its appeal, he says patients and healthcare workers will be able to stay close to home.
"Our nurses in the area they don't have to travel to Chattanooga for employment. They can get employment right here in West Georgia and not have to leave their community," explained Connell.
CHI Memorial has responded to Parkridge saying they look forward to receiving the official notice from the hearing officer.
Executives with CHI Memorial say the new facility will be just six miles from its current facility in Fort Oglethorpe.
The timeline of that new project has not been announced.