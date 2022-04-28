Officials with Parkridge Health System and the Chattanooga YMCA have teamed up to offer free Food RX classes to the community.
These classes focus on how people can improve their health through diet.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), six in 10 adults in the U.S. have a chronic disease and four in ten adults have two or more.
Diseases such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes are the leading cause of death and disability in the U.S.
Megan Vermeer is the director of health innovations at the Chattanooga YMCA. She said these classes are improving people's overall health.
"We've touched many lives they have learned to use food, truly, as medicine to help reverse chronic conditions in their lives," Vermeer said.
Health Coach and Food for Life Instructor Crissie Smith is leading these classes, which provide information on meal planning, practical cooking skills, and how to make healthy food choices.
These classes offer a positive support system for people looking to improve their health.
"They learn tips from each other, they bring in their own recipes, they talk about what works for them, what they found at the grocery store," Smith said. "It is really empowering to look at your neighbor and her cholesterol was 235 six months ago and now it's 182, that's amazing."
Dr. Alison Bailey is the Chief of Cardiology for Centennial Heart at Parkridge Health System. She has seen how these diseases impact peoples' lives.
After suggesting a plant-based diet to some of her clients, she decided to try it out.
"In 2015, I said I'm going to try this diet for one month because this is what I recommend to my patients so I'm just going to see how I feel on it," Bailey said. "I feel so much better."
She knows these changes can have a lasting impact on people's health.
"Every time you pick up the fork it can be a marker for making disease or preventing disease and that's the way I try to think about it," Bailey said. "I'm not perfect all the time and I certainly eat bad things but you get to start over every time you start a new meal."
These classes are held every Thursday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 2205 McCallie Ave. in Chattanooga.
For more information, you can email Megan Vermeer at Megan Vermeer mvermeer@ymcachattanooga.org.