A Parkridge freestanding emergency room is coming to a rural part of Hamilton County next year.
By the end of spring next year, there will be state of the art emergency room in Soddy Daisy.
It will create quicker health care access for Soddy Daisy and Sale Creek community members.
Construction for the 13-thousand square-foot freestanding emergency room is expected to start in the next two months.
Chris Cosby, the CEO For Parkridge Health System said the facility will provide 24/7 adult and pediatric emergency care.
“We will have 12 ER beds here, we will have a helicopter pad, we will have licensed board certified ER positions, as well as ER trained staff right here on this location to help north Hamilton County as well as Soddy Daisy residents,” Cosby said.
depending on what part of Soddy Daisy residents stay in the closet hospital is at least 11 miles away and in Sale Creek the closet hospital is at least 22 miles away.
“Instead of having to go 14 or 15 miles down the road, it's now in your backyard. Another piece of the note is EMS trucks, the ambulances are now going to be able to get here, get a patient to where they need to be and get back in the county in case there is another emergency,” Cosby said.
Soddy Daisy Mayor Steve Everett said this immediately addresses a long time and overdue problem in the community.
“Being a former first responder and 20 years in law enforcement, when people are having an emergency seconds count not just minutes. Although, we have great facilities and in Hixson and in red bank it just takes time to get there especially with the growth we are seeing in the county and the congestion. We are hoping this facility, we know it's going to instrumental in saving lives,” Mayor Everett said.
Mayor Everett said the community support has been unbelievable.
During the approval process to get the emergency room many community members went up to a meeting in Nashville.
“We had so many people go up there and speak on behalf of Parkridge and the need on the north end of the county and the city and the fact that the need is only going to increase with the growth. It's been very exciting and it's been a lot of buzz around it,” Mayor Everett said.