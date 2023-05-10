Parkridge awarded 'A' hospital safety grade

Parkridge Medical Center and Parkridge East Hospital have earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to upholding the standard of patient safety in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. This national distinction celebrates both hospitals’ commitment to patient safety by protecting patients from preventable harm and errors. The achievement is particularly impressive given the challenges posed by the pandemic.
“Earning an ‘A’ grade from The Leapfrog Group is an honor that reflects the hard work and dedication of our colleagues to the communities we serve,” said Chris Cosby, president and CEO of Parkridge Health System. “Patient safety is a cornerstone of our healthcare philosophy at Parkridge Health System, and this recognition demonstrates our commitment to excellence.”
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization that uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to all general hospitals across the country. This is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospitals’ prevention of medical errors and other harms to patients in their care.
“This new update of Hospital Safety Grades shows that, at the national level, we saw deterioration in patient safety with the pandemic,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “But Parkridge Medical Center and Parkridge East Hospital received an ‘A’ despite those challenges. Congratulations to all the leaders, staff, volunteers and clinicians who made this possible.”
“It is very gratifying to know that our commitment to patient safety has been recognized with an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade,” said Will Windham, CEO of Parkridge East. “This is the highest honor for our team and a testament to the dedication of our colleagues in providing the best possible care for our patients.”
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring, and are available to the public free of charge.