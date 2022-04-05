Plans for a new hospital in North Georgia may be in jeopardy Tuesday night after one of the system's competitors filed a motion to stop it.
CHI Memorial Hospital has plans to move from an older hospital in Fort Oglethorpe to build a new one in Ringgold.
"This is where the growth is and this is where the hospital should be," said Angie Stiggins, administrator for CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia. "There's no one in Catoosa, Walker, Dade Counties that should have to cross the state line to get their healthcare."
The Parkridge Health System filed a motion with the state of Georgia to halt the approval of CHI Memorial's certificate of need. The hospital needs that to have permission to build the hospital.
Stiggins said the hospital filed for the certificate because the hospital in Fort Oglethorpe they currently operate out of is aging and in need of upgrades.
"We made a promise to the community and to the community leaders that we would put a new hospital out here on the parkway on Battlefield Parkway," said Stiggins.
The new hospital would be added to the current center in Ringgold. The system wants to expand its current operations too.
By making the move, the hospital will be able to upgrade and expand its current operations. The system plans to expand its inpatient departments like surgery and ER. They estimate it could triple the number of patients they're able to serve.
"Everything that they could need is going to be right there in that general area," said Catoosa County Commission Interim Chair Chuck Harris. "The citizens of Georgia deserve that and shouldn't be told by a Tennessee hospital you have to take sub-standard care or come to see us."
Local 3 News contacted Parkridge Health System to ask why they filed the motion, but have not heard back.
"We're receiving opposition from an entity that's across the state line that doesn't even come into Georgia to offer care to their residents," said Stiggins.
The deadline for the state to approve CHI Memorial's certificate of need is April 29. If its approved, the hospital will break ground this summer and it will open by the fall of 2024.