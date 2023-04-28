Park rangers search for missing man in great Smoky Mountains National Park

The National Park Service says it is searching for a missing man in the Great Smoky Mountains.
Authorities say 69-year-old Gordon Kaye from Tampa, FL, was last seen in the lower loop of Deep Creek Campground on April 22.
His family reported him missing on April 26.
Kaye has brown hair with blue eyes and is around 5'10" tall and weighs more than 200 lbs.He could be suffering from a mental health crisis.
Anyone who has information about his location should reach out to GSMNP dispatch at 865-436-1230, or Swain County Dispatch at 828-488-2196.