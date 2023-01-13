Next Monday, you can use Martin Luther King Jr. Day to give back and keep a nearby national park beautiful.
Will Wilson is a park ranger with the Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park.
He said they're using the King Holiday of Service Act, passed almost 30 years ago, to get some help maintaining the park.
“Doing a little bit of battlefield restoration at the Chickamuaga battlefield," said Wilson. "Today the battlefield looks quite different than what it did 159 years ago.”
Wilson said the park has become home to invasive species and the people working to protect the park are stretched thin.
“What we would like is just for volunteers to show up regardless of age, kids, or seniors, and in-between," said Wilson. "Anyone can come participate, we’ll be providing all the tools.”
Wilson said it's not just a way to help keep invasive species out of the park, but to honor the stories of the veterans who still visit to this day.
“Then the veterans themselves, who had the foresight to help create, preserve, and protect and interpret their stories," said Wilson.
The event begins at 9 a.m. at Recreation Field with a history lesson about the park for anyone who attends.
“This is certainly a unique opportunity to learn a little more about what happened at the Chickamauga battlefield," said Wilson. "Before the project starts, we’ll go over the history of the battle.”
For more information, you can visit here.