Parents at East Hamilton Middle School are raising concerns about the online content filters on school-issued computers after sexually-explicit content about their daughter was sent to about 100 students at the school.
The lawsuit, filed by anonymous parents on behalf of their unnamed 13-year-old daughter, claims the school knew about the emails but did not do enough to stop them.
The content, some of which were doctored pictures while others were extremely graphic descriptions of sexual acts, were sent to student emails from external Gmail accounts, according to the lawsuit.
The written descriptions were of multiple sexual activities with an unnamed art teacher at the school. The family's lawyer told Local 3 News the descriptions and photos are entirely fictional, and there are no accusations of sexual assault against the art teacher.
The lawsuit accuses the school district of not doing enough to block out external emails, allowing multiple emails to be sent over the course of more than two weeks.
"The Defendant, through its employees acting within the course and scope of their employment, were negligent in failing to ensure that the filtering system was 'on' and actively working in order to block outside e-mails," the lawsuit reads.
Some depictions sent to students included accurate descriptions of what the unnamed student was wearing that day, according to the lawsuit.
The student's parents said the multiple emails caused their daughter "humiliation and distress" caused by the harassment and bullying she said she experienced after the emails were sent.
The lawsuit asks for $400,000 in punitive damages for emotional distress.
As of Monday afternoon, a spokesperson for Hamilton County Schools said they had not been served with the complaint and could not comment.