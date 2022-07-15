Three months after their son was found dead in Possum Creek in Soddy-Daisy, Michael and Mandy Hewlett are still kept up at night with the thought of what may have happened to him.
They still don't know the full story about how Christian McClure, 20, died in April.
"He loved to just sit by the water, listen to the water," said Mandy, Christian's mother.
Now, a cross bearing his name sits at the shore of Possum Creek, where Christian spent his final moments in April.
"That boy really loved music," said Michael, Christian's father. "He would drive me crazy with that music."
Christian was living with his grandmother in Soddy-Daisy when he died. He was hours away from his parents, who live in Florida.
The Hewlett's have spent the last three months devastated by how Christian died. It's a story they still don't know in full. They haven't gotten answers about what happened to their baby boy.
"I just don't know what to do," said Mandy. "It's hard to do anything when you're in another state."
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is waiting for Christian's autopsy to determine a manner of death. In the meantime, the Hewlett's are left waiting, wondering and praying for answers about the end of their son's life.
"He deserves to have somebody to come forward," said Mandy. "And we do too."
"He can't rest in peace," said Michael. "And neither will we."
If you have any information on Christian's death, you're asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at (423) 209-7000.