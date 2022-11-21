Six years ago on Monday, we experienced the most tragic event in the history of Hamilton County Schools, when six Woodmore Elementary students died in a bus crash.
We spoke with two of the families honoring the life of their children at Forest Hill Cemetery.
It was extremely emotional for the families of D'Myunn Brown and Cor'Dayja Jones to speak about their lives.
Cor'Dayja was nine years old at the time of the accident and D'Myunn was just six.
The families say the anniversary is always difficult for them but mourning together has helped them heal.
"I just feel like he is our guardian angel, and he is someone who definitely looks over us on a regular basis," said Diamound Brown, D'myunn Browns mother.
D'Myunn's mother, his four siblings and his father, Antoine Amour, celebrate his life each year on November 21st.
For them it's a time to come together and remember what made their son special.
"He was very honest, when I say honest I mean with me, we built a relationship and there were things he would say to me that he didn't say to other people," said Antione Amour.
"I do miss him, I miss him dearly you know," said Diamound.
Diamound says her son was a very silly and outspoken six-year-old.
She says he loved to cook with her and she thought he was going to be a track star some day because he was always running.
"We just know he's at peace, I think that's what keeps us going, just sticking together as a whole, at the end of the day no body is going to feel the pain we feel, because we're the parents," said Diamound.
The family of 9-year-old Cor'Dayja Jones understands the pain.
"She was a... genuine person," said Cordarious, Cor'Dayja's brother.
Cor'Dayja's older brother Cordarius and her aunt Ashley Allen were also at the cemetery. Cordarious says he was very close to his sister. He nicknamed her 'Mama' because she was always telling him what to do.
"I hate that she left me, that is what I would tell her, I love her and I hate that she left me," said Cordarious.
"She's in a better place, and we're just trying to live day by day, but she wont ever be forgotten, I can't leave that part out," said Ashley Allen.
Both families say they know D'Myunn and Cor'Dayja are looking down and protecting them.
At the end of the night D'Myunn's family released balloons, hoping he'll receive their message.