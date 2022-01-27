The McMinn County School Board unanimously voted to remove a book about the holocaust from it's curriculum.

The school board's decision to remove the book took place earlier this month but went viral and sparked outrage today, International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

"Banning a book about the Holocaust is an insult to the Jewish community and it's an insult to the six million Jews who were murdered," American Jewish Committee Regional Director Dov Wilker said.

The Pulitzer Prize winning graphic novel, "Maus" by Art Spiegelman, uses mice and cats instead of people to tell the story of the Holocaust and trauma.

"Graphic novels are really one of the best way to get kids reading about important places in history," Chattanooga Moms for Social Justice Taylor Lyons said.

"I wouldn't be opposed to that book if it was assigned to my kids," Chickamauga Schools parent Chris Tapley said.

Based on the McMinn County School Board minutes, board members said the book has vulgar and inappropriate language and graphic depictions. The discussion started with wanting to redact certain things, but the board ultimately voted to remove the book entirely from the eighth grade language arts curriculum.

The author said he was baffled.

"I think there's so myopic in their focus and they're so afraid of, um, um, what what's implied in having to, uh, defend the decision to teach mouses as part of the curriculum that, uh, it, it led to this kind of definitely myopic response," Author Art Spiegelman said.

"The school board, all ten of them should apologize for what they have done," Wilker said.

Wilker said the book is a powerful way for young people to learn about the Holocaust and it's ironic to ban such book.

"It was actually the Holocaust, it was the Nazi's that banned and burned books about Jewish history and about Jews," Wilker said.

This isn't the first school board in Tennessee to discuss the learning materials in their schools. The Hamilton County School Board has created a book review committee consisting of two representatives chosen by each board member. Rhonda Thurman, heading the committee, said the goal is to develop a uniform policy across the district to determine which books can be in the libraries.

"It's concerning to us that a small group of people representing one demographic would be making sweeping policy changes across the county," Lyons said.

The book review committee's first meeting is Tuesday, February 8 at 5:00.

The McMinn County School Board said they've asked administrators to find other works that accomplish the same educational goals in a more age-appropriate fashion. They said "Mause" is not an appropriate text.