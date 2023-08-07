Siskin Children's Institute will close its early learning centers during the next two months.
While some parents are left scrambling looking for other childcare options, other parents are making efforts to keep it open, "This can't possibly be true; why is this happening," said Kim Leffew, whose son attended the institution. "With the early learning center being gone, we don't have another place like this in the area," said Leffew.
The institute CEO says the closing was caused by many factors brought on by the pandemic, rising inflation, and staffing challenges.
Jennifer Isaacson has a child currently at Siskin and is in the process of forming a foundation to keep Siskin open.
The group is forming a plan to present to board members. "Finding the right people in our community may be some grants foundations that can help an individual that can; help we want to know who we can talk to make this turn around, said Leffew.
The institute's officials say to aid in the transition; they are compiling a list of resources to help support families.