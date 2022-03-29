A bill that allows school board members to deem books "obscene" and threatens to withhold education funding passed in the Tennessee House Monday.
The bill's sponsor said this is a way to protect librarians and provide a process to remove books.
One group of parents said this is a great opportunity to increase transparency so parents know what their children have access to at school. Others said a small group of people shouldn't be making these types of decisions for the 45,000 students in Hamilton County Schools.
"The freedom to go into the library and choose a book that speaks to you as an individual is a deeply American freedom," Chattanooga Moms for Social Justice Taylor Lyons said.
"The more we look, the more that we find, so I would hope it's a pretty small issue but it's already bigger, more spread and more extreme than we expected," Hamilton County Moms for Liberty Brandy Howard said.
House Bill 1944 allows parents of students to report to school officials books in school libraries they consider obscene or harmful to minors. The leader of that school must then remove it from the library for at least 30 days to allow the school board to review it. The decision to remove the material permanently or return it to the library is up to the school board.
"That's probably the best representation of the community standard because they're elected positions," Howard said.
Other parents disagreed and said the decision should be up to the librarians.
"Why we are not listening to the experts and deeming what is appropriate, age appropriate for kids to read is just really astounding to us as parents," Lyons said.
According to the bill, if the school fails to comply, the commissioner can withhold state funds. If someone doesn't follow the school board's directive to remove a book, they could face a Class A Misdemeanor or a Class E Felony if it's repeated.
Book challenges and bans are on the rise in Tennessee. The Hamilton County School Board created a book review committee comprised of representatives from around the district. It presented a report with all sorts of recommendations.
"They met three or four times and there were differing opinions throughout the room and that's the point entirely, what is offensive to me may not be offensive to you," Lyons said.
School Board Chairman Tucker McClendon said they're waiting to see what state laws are passed before the district's policy is officially approved.
The bill is now heading to the Senate. If approved, it will head to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee's desk to be signed into law.