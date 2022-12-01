Parents of East Hamilton Middle School students met with administrators Thursday night to express their concerns about safety and disciplinary measures. Administrators listened and made some promises.
Parents from East Hamilton Middle say several bullying incidents have hindered their childrens' ability to learn and feel safe. Now they are demanding the school to make some changes.
"Teachers I have spoken to believe that East Hamilton is a hostile learning environment for students, and its a hostile work environment for teachers and administration," said one concerned parent.
More than 100 parents have banded together hoping for a resolution.
Many are saying there is a lack of discipline at school and that has caused a few bullies to get out of control.
"This school year, she walks out of class at will, openly curses at teachers, screams in the classroom, and curses and bullies other students," said another parent.
Parents pointed out several more examples. One incident in August reportedly left a teacher with a broken finger after she tried to break up a fight between two students. And just two weeks ago a student was found with a knife at school. In both cases, the students were given out of school suspension, but some parents are arguing a one year expulsion is necessary.
The Principal of East Hamilton Middle, Kristen Childs told parents they are listening and are working to create a better culture for students and teachers.
Childs says they put together a list of areas to refine, including additional support staff to handle discipline and behavior plan adjustments for troublesome students.
"Ways to help kids when they come back from some sort of consequence to have better behaviors, to find alternative behaviors that allow them to be more productive at school so that we don't have the same things happening over and over and over again," said Childs.
Childs says starting after holiday break, they will reset their discipline policy for students and she expects that the latter part of the year will be more successful for students parents and faculty alike.
"We're going to go back and re-teach the things we need to teach so that we are sure students understand what we expect," said Childs.