Cleveland police said 30 Cleveland Middle School female students were filmed inside a locker room. The Bradley County Sheriff's Office said Christopher Schroll faces two charges for placing a spy camera in the locker room. Parents are being notified and are concerned.
"This is so sick and disturbing," Cleveland Middle School parent Elizabeth Phillips said.
"Disgusted and frightened," Cleveland Middle School parent Michelle Petersen said.
Christopher Schroll, a former Eighth Grade Science Teacher and Soccer Coach at Cleveland Middle School is facing charges after a student found a camera in the girl's locker room. The arrest report said it was a black spy camera that looks like a phone brick charger.
"You would never know unless you knew what you were looking for," Petersen said.
Consumer Technology Expert Jamey Tucker said there are ways to spot a hidden camera.
"Check the outlets. Most hidden cameras, the cheaper ones, need power. Follow the wires to see what's plugged in. If there's a smoke detector in an unusual place, like above a bed. Inspect it. Turn off the lights and look around. Infrared cameras will give off a red light," Tucker said.
Images from the camera found in the Cleveland Middle School locker room showed multiple juvenile females, including one changing shirts and another changing pants. Deputies said it appears the females in the lock room didn't know they were being filmed.
During an interview with detectives, Schroll admitted to purchasing the camera from Amazon and putting it in the locker room Monday morning. He told police at the end of each day he'd take it home to his personal desktop computer to review the footage.
"It's just really disturbing to know that my child, or we don't know how long this has been going on, so a multitude of children could be exploited on the dark web," Phillips said.
The report said Schroll did this because he was getting complaints from females about being bullied and harassed. The school principal and assistant principal told investigators Schroll hadn't brought any of those complaints to them.
"What would make him think that was okay and the excuse he's giving is just not logical," Petersen said.
Petersen's daughter is in the eighth grade at Cleveland Middle School and Schroll was her science teacher and soccer coach. Her daughter said he was a mentor to her. She said she never saw any red flags, but after hearing the news, she's frightened.
"Well if he's capable of doing that, what else has he done this entire time," Petersen said.
Phillips has a sixth grade daughter at Cleveland Middle School who said she didn't know Schroll, but did change in that locker room every day.
"We try to protect our kids and we let them know that evil is out there but you don't think that when you send them to school that the evil is going to be there," Phillips said.
Phillips said she has some words for Schroll.
"I think he's pure evil and I don't think he should ever, I don't think he should be free right now and I don't think he should ever be able to work around children, be around children," Phillips said.
She said she hopes the district will provide counseling services for the girls.
"Explain to them and just talk with them and be there for them because I feel like it's just much darker than what any of us even realize," Phillips said.
Cleveland City Schools released a statement Wednesday that said they immediately removed Schroll after the allegation and he's suspended from working with the district.
Schroll is charged with two counts of felony attempted aggravated unlawful photography of a minor.
Schroll was released from the Bradley County Justice Center Wednesday night on a $10,000 bond but was arrested again Thursday because the act was determined to have been over a two day period. He's being held in the Bradley County Justice Center with no bond.