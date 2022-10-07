A new fence put up next to Clifton Hills Elementary has parents worried it may block visibility as youngsters walk to school.
"This morning when I was walking my son to school, I visually saw dozens of children almost get hit because traffic can't see them crossing that corner, and they can't see the traffic coming," said a parent.
A parent who preferred to remain anonymous asked Local 3 for help after a car almost hit him and his son walking to school.
"Traffic can't see each other, children can't see traffic, and traffic can't see children."
He claims a new fence put up by his neighbor is too high, too close to the street and is not transparent, making it difficult for drivers and children crossing the street. He is especially concerned because students often to walk to school unattended.
"Now it's more dangerous because children don't always think to look for traffic".
He believes the property owner is not complying with city ordinances and he asked city government to take care of it.
The city representative we called said if there is a complaint it will be investigated.
"It's just dangerous, and children are going to get hurt and I just don't want to see children get hurt."
The Chattanooga government website states any homeowner building a fence seven feet or taller must request a permit before installation.
We couldn't find anything about fences and sight distance, but trees and shrubs have to be managed so they don't block the sight-line of motorists.
The website also made it clear the city does not search for fences that may violate zoning laws, but will look into reports made by residents.
"Please walk with them, please make sure that they are safe, right now they are not safe at this intersection."
The dad says adding a stop sign at all three intersections and a cross walk could make it safer.
He believes the neighbor should be allowed to have a fence, but not a fence that puts children in danger.