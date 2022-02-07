A Jewish Hamilton County mother is upset over a Bible History course taught to her daughter at East Hamilton Middle School, calling one of the comments made by the teacher “anti-Semitic.”
Juniper Russo said her 13-year-old came home on February 2nd, feeling unsafe.
She said she withdrew her child out of that class, after the teacher told students that saying the Hebrew name for God is how you could “Torture a Jew.”
“She wrote the name of God, and said if you want to torture a Jew this is how you would do it,” said Russo. “To instruct students on how to torture a Jew, whether this is a bad joke, or poor choice of words. It is so far out of line."
Russo said the teacher refused to meet with her after Hamilton County School administrators were contacted.
"Honestly kind of alarming, if it had been a misunderstanding or she had misspoken, even if she wanted to say sorry chose my words poorly, I probably wouldn't have been nearly as upset,” said Russo.
Hamilton County said in a statement:
“In accordance with school board policy, the district is investigating the complaint. When completed, Hamilton County Schools will take appropriate steps based on the finding of that review.”
Russo said aside from the anti-Semitic comment that broke the camel’s back, she alleges the class was taught as a fact, and not literature. She cited several incidents and took to Facebook to voice her displeasure and concerns.
On the Facebook post she had written that the teacher told the class “a student who was atheist “took the class to ‘prove it wrong’ and later ended up realizing it was true.”
Additionally, she told Channel 3 about a couple more incidents, "There are videos by the Bible Project that they had to watch for classwork, and the Bible Project is very specifically a Christian proselytizing organization.”
She said the homework assignments were making her daughter feel pressured, and the 13-year-old didn’t want to be singled out for feeling uncomfortable answering certain questions.
“She had to turn in (get to know you worksheet) that asked very personal and inappropriate questions like: Do you read the bible? And how often do you read the bible?"
Russo said she had originally enlisted her daughter in the Bible History course as an elective, since her daughter had suffered injuries and could not enroll in P.E.
She said she had been patient since the complaints from her daughter starting rolling in, hoping things would change. However, she said, once the “How to torture a Jew” comment was made, it was the final straw.
She reported the teacher’s remark to the Anti-Defamation league and the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga.
"We need to educate people on all forms of hate,” said Michael Dzik who is the Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga. “If you are hurting one person you are hurting everybody, that's a Jewish value."
He said he is hoping the school can use this as opportunity to reflect and assess their curriculum, how teachers are presenting the materials, and to ensure the classes are education, not indoctrination.
According to the organization’s website, the Bible in the Schools program is taught in 39 Hamilton County public schools. The curriculum states the classes need to have a “viewpoint-neutral perspective.”
Russo said she is worried about a rise in anti-Semitism, considering the recent Maus controversy, and she felt it right to voice her concerns about the teacher’s comment at this time.
"When things are potentially anti-Semitic or we see anti-Semitism growing throughout this country, we want others to stand up side by side with us,” said Dzik.
"Make sure schools is accommodating for everybody in Hamilton County and that all students feel safe,” said Russo.