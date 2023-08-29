The Clean Haven Recovery Residence is an idea made into a reality for Shay McCormick and Dan Presbitero.
Both men suffered from addiction starting from ages younger than teenagers and reached recovery from living in homes like the one they opened.
"What it had done for me I wanted to do for someone else," said Clean Haven Recovery Residence Owner Dan Presbitero.
Nine men currently live in the "Dallas House," named after a friend of McCormick's who died from addiction overdose, someone who McCormick says helped him when he needed it most. This recovery house allows them to do the same.
"When everyone is going out and dealing with life when they are dealing with recovery, you know just working and being productive members of society. it's just super important to return to a safe and clean environment that's free of alcohol and drugs with people doing the same thing as you," said Clean Haven Recovery Residence Owner Shay McCormick.
"The stability it brought for me when you're really at your most fragile fresh in recovery. The stability it provided for me to grow is absolutely vital to where I am today," said Presbitero.
The two are now using their own rock-bottom experiences to motivate others.
"I had to go through all that stuff to be sitting in this house today. Without that experience, I wouldn't have my unique experience that I bring to the table to help someone else," said McCormick.
"I was going to die from using or I was going to get clean. My wife had left, the kids had left. My family was at the point that everybody was going to love me from afar," said Presbitero.
These residents have a manager who lives with them and spend their free time interacting in a safe and substance-free home.
"We always have that structure and accountability from a higher level to kind of keep eyes on everyone and help guide them to where they want to be," said McCormick.
The Clean Haven Recovery Residence was accredited Monday by the Tennessee Alliance of Recovery Residences. They plan to open more places to reach more people.