Authorities have released the names of the two people found dead early Tuesday in what is being described as a murder-suicide in South Pittsburg, Tennessee, where police also found a toddler and infant unharmed.
Austin Seabolt, 23, is believed to have shot Jennah Curtis, 20, dead at a home in the 400 block of Dixie Avenue, according to South Pittsburg Police Chief Wayne Jordan.
"They're from the Tennessee-Alabama area," Jordan said Thursday by phone. "They'd moved up to Michigan, and then they moved back."
