Nearly 100 acres on the Southern Cumberland Plateau in Franklin County, Tennessee, will officially become home next month to the Paint Rock River National Wildlife Refuge, the newest addition to about 500 federal wildlife refuges across the U.S.
"This transaction and the property's upcoming transfer to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service in September will officially establish the long-awaited refuge," spokesperson for The Nature Conservancy, Jessica Underwood, said in a news release.
Thanks to the efforts of conservationists, local residents and state and federal agencies, decades of work helped the organizations realize a dream of establishing a public wildlife refuge within the Southern Cumberland Plateau region along the Tennessee-Alabama border, and now that is becoming a reality, Underwood said.
