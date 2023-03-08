A 34-year run is coming to an end for Wally's Restaurant in East Ridge. March 18, 2023 will be the last day of operation.
The owner sold the property and is deciding to retire from the restaurant industry.
"It is quite emotional when you think about. I am already trying to prepare myself for that last day when I walk out the door," Owner Glen Meadows said.
Glen Meadows worked at the Wally's on McCallie from age 12 until 25. He later joined his late business partner Tony Kennedy in the opening of the East Ridge location.
"My son is 36, he was eight months old when we came in that building over there. He use to run around, he was a little toddler. He use to run around the dining room while I was working and I would have to reel him in and say 'no, you can't go over there, you'll get ran over.' I have a 26-year-old, she was born eight years into this gig. So both of my kids grew up here," Meadows said.
Meadows has also watched his team of employees grow as some of them have been along his side for 26 of his 34 years of being open.
"We are like family here. We have shared life together, we have watched our kids grow up, and we have watched our children have children. So, we welcomed some new family members into the world and ushered some out as well," Meadows said.
Mike Hardin has been a loyal customer to Meadows for more than 30 years. He hates the location is closing down, but will miss everything about it.
"All of the service, the good food, the good people that work here, and the fried chicken," Hardin said.
Meadows is going to miss feeding the loyal customers that have showed up year after year and supported the business.
He said it was a tough decision, but the right one.
"For the most part we have satisfied a lot of customers. And it is that satisfaction when you walk up to a table and somebody goes, 'man this food was awesome, the service was great.' Those moments are very gratifying to hear," Meadows said.
Meadows employees thank him and his wife for a great experience while working for them.
The location on McCallie will remain open.