On Wednesday, you could own a little bit of University of Tennessee history.
The Vol Shop says they will begin selling the bleacher seats that were once a part of the famed Neyland Stadium.
Maybe we took the phrase, "save a seat for me" too literally....Get your very own piece of Neyland Stadium on WEDNESDAY at 10am!!***Limited quantities available; Limit 4 per customer. pic.twitter.com/imDkHQRTLV— VolShop (@UTVolShop) May 9, 2022
The online-only purchase will cost $150 per seat with a limit of four per person.
You'll be able to buy them online at the UT VolShop starting Wednesday, May 11.