While residents in Chattooga County are beginning the recovery process. One man’s home is still underwater. He lives in the Silver Hill Area, on Jenkins Gap Rd in Summerville, GA.
The homeowner, Zach McGuire bought this home in May of 2020 and never thought he’d be in this position.
“Right now, it just doesn’t look like there’s a light at the end of this tunnel,” McGuire said.
McGuire says when the rain started coming down, he and his family rushed out of the house to find water already at waist-length. Soon after, it covered all the land around his home.
While it’s rained in the area before, its never gotten so high. He said the issue is where the home is located. Rainwater often trickles into the valley where he lives and has no way to drain out.
These pictures were taken outside the home on the 7-th and 9-th. He says his home on Jenkins Rd isn’t showing much improvement.
“It’s very overwhelming,” McGuire said. “I got a pretty good support system around me … friends, family, and they’re all very supportive.”
Shortly after, he called his insurance company for help, but later learned protection from flooding was separate.
While Georgia officials are helping dozens recover from the flooding, GEMA (Georgia Emergency Management Agency), has been in touch with the McGuire’s family.
Local 3 News received this statement:
“GEMA/HS assisted in placing Zack McGuire and his family in contact with local voluntary and community organizations for their immediate needs. The State also supported the local Emergency Management Agency’s efforts to provide drinking and bulk water during the water outage.
GEMA/HS, along with FEMA and other state and local officials, are currently conducting Preliminary Damage Assessments to their home as well as other homes and businesses affected by the September 4 floods in Chattooga County. The damage assessments help determine whether the damage is beyond what the state is capable of handling, and if additional federal assistance is needed.
For those wanting to donate to those affected by the severe flooding event in Chattooga County, please visit ChattoogaChamber.org.