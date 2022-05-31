UPDATE: A chicken-hauling semi struck the guardrail and flipped in the median on Interstate 24 Tuesday afternoon near Cummings Road.
The CFD is working to extricate the driver of a tractor trailer following a crash on Interstate 24 EB. The semi carrying chickens reportedly struck the guardrail & flipped in the median, trapping the driver in the cab and sending chickens all over the road. pic.twitter.com/bes6zhGPYg— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) May 31, 2022
The crash trapped the driver in the cab of the vehicle and sent chickens all over the road, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department.
Nearby drivers called 911 but also stopped to attempt to free the driver from the wreckage. First reconsiders were dispatched to extricate the driver.
Other drivers not only called 911 to report the accident, but several also stopped and tried to free the driver from the wreckage. Squad 20, Squad 13, Quint 3, Battalion 1 (Green Shift) and CFD Special Operations responded.— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) May 31, 2022
Many of the chickens died from the crash, but some are still alive.
Crews from the poultry processing company are on their way to the scene to retrieve the live chickens and help clean up the roadway.
The truck driver suffered some injuries, but the nature of of them is not yet know.
A large wrecker is enroute to the site of the crash to help further stabilize the semi while firefighters get the driver out.
PREVIOUS STORY: An overturned truck full of chickens on Interstate 24 eastbound near Cummings Road is blocking traffic in both directions Tuesday afternoon.
The truck is in the median and appears to have created a mess, making for slow travel in both directions at mile marker 173.2.
The driver sustained injuries that are said to be non-life-threatening.
Drivers should use caution and expect delays, seeking an alternate route if possible.
TDOT has not yet determined when the crash may be cleared.