A crash in Bradley County led to an overturned tractor trailer and hours of traffic on I-75 Thursday.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 4:45PM after a pickup truck traveling south turned through the paved divider at mile marker 29 and entered the northbound roadway in front of the tractor trailer.
The tractor trailer carrying fresh produce hit the pickup truck and overturned on the shoulder.
As of 10:00PM, crews remain on the scene to clean up the wreckage.
Nobody was injured in the crash.
A preliminary crash report says the driver of the pickup truck may face several charges, including failure to exercise due care, crossing highway divider, and driving with no insurance.
