Good Sunday. With round 1 of storms out of the way, we can now watch for round 2. Overnight between 2am and 6am we will have more scattered storms moving through. These will, again, be able to produce gusty to damaging winds as well as large hail. Be weather aware overnight.
Most of the day Monday will be hot and humid with the high reaching 91. There is a VERY slight chance for an isolated storm in the afternoon.
Tuesday and Wednesday will both be mostly sunny with the high reaching 91 both days.
Thursday we crank it up a little to a high of 95. If that's not enough we will actually make it to a whopping 98 on Friday with a few spotty storms.
We will settle into the low 90s on both Saturday and Sunday with a return of scattered showers and thunderstorms possible on both days.
For the latest, download the Local 3 weather app.