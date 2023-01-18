Good Wednesday. We will remain overcast this evening with a few light mists and temps staying in the upper 50s around 60. It will become a little breezy this evening as well. Overnight we will have rain and some thunderstorms developing and lingering through Thursday morning drive time. More specific timing will put the storms at 3am - 9am. The biggest threats during that time will be periods of heavy rain and gusty winds. At least expect wet roads and a slow commute for your Thursday morning.
Thursday afternoon will be warm and windy with the high reaching a whopping 67 and winds from the WSW at 10-20 mph.
The winds will shift and the cold air will arrive Friday. Temps will range from 37 to 56.
We will be even colder Saturday starting out at 32 and climbing only to 52 for the high. Sunday will range from 42 to 51 and we can expect more rain Sunday as well.
For the latest, download the local 3 Weather app. David Karnes