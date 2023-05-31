Over 50,000 bottles of Texas Pete sauce recalled

Over 50,000 bottles of Texas Pete sauce are being recalled.
On May 25, the FDA released a new alert warning consumers about a new wing sauce recall.
According to the agency, T.W. Garner Food Company voluntarily recalled 50,688 Texas Pete branded Buffalo Wing Sauce bottles.
The product can be identified as a 12 oz. glass bottle with an orange sauce called Texas Pete® Buffalo Wing Sauce.
The recall was initiated after a report was received from a direct customer that a bottle labeled as Texas Pete® Buffalo Wing Sauce was located instead of Texas Pete® Extra Mild Wing Sauce.
The Texas Pete® Buffalo Wing Sauce bottle was missing the allergen declaration of soy.
Investigation indicates the problem was caused by applying the wrong label during a portion of the production run.
The only product affected has been best used by 120623T 065239 printed on the product's cap.
No illnesses have been reported to date.
The product was shipped to distribution centers and retail stores located in AL, CT, FL, GA, LA, MS, NC, NY, PA, SC, TN, TX & VA.
Consumers with a soy allergy or sensitivity who have purchased Texas Pete® Buffalo Wing Sauce with a best used by 120623T 065239 with a UPC 0 75500 10011 6 are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.
Consumers with questions may contact Mrs. Katerine Cardoso, Quality Assurance Manager, at (336) 231-6417 Monday - Friday 8:00 am - 6:00 pm EST or email at ContactUs@garnerfoods.com.