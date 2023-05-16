On Saturday, May 6th, a bike rodeo and safty event was held at the Red Bank Jubilee. Over 180 children participated in the event, riding through the Red Bank-themed Pop-up Bicycle Playground and completing obstacles that mimicked riding conditions in Red Bank. These included train tracks, a construction zone, and a tunnel.
At the end of the day, 44 bicycles were given away as prizes.
The event was made possible by the hard work and dedication of the volunteers who gave their time and energy to the event.