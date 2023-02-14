At Empower Your Future, a forum held on Feb. 8 at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, more than 100 female high school students from 13 schools had the opportunity to learn more about careers in finance and economics from a panel of successful women in the field.
Led by Dr. Leonora Brown, UC Foundation associate professor of economics in the College of Business, the panel included Michell Bosch, treasurer for the city of Nashville and Davidson County; Casey Galanti, founder of Galanti Accounting in Chattanooga; and Isabella Loza Ortiz, senior investment analyst at Unum in Chattanooga.
“By the time people come to college, it is almost too late,” said Dr. Bento Lobo, head of the department. “So we are trying to go further back in time and speak to high school students and put very successful female role models in front of them who studied finance and economics, so they can then understand: This is what you can do with a career in finance and economics.”
The forum was organized by the Gary W. Rollins College of Business to correct the misconception that such careers are a males-only club and to highlight the many opportunities available to those with a degree in finance or economics.
“We have noticed for years that there’s a huge gender imbalance in the field of finances, and we think it is, in our role as the Department of Finance and Economics, to understand why it is that fewer women study in these areas and to promote the discipline among them,” said Lobo. “What we have learned is: It’s not a skills gap; it’s not a capability gap; it’s often about not seeing people like them in those roles.”
Holly Ware, a teacher in business management at Chattanooga Central High School, brought 38 students to the event, hoping to give them the confidence to pursue a career in the field.