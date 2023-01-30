Outdoor Chattanooga is recruiting only the bravest adventurers to join a hike for an old legend.
The division of the city of Chattanooga’s Parks and Outdoors Department posted to Facebook that there's been whispers of a Bigfoot sighting on Signal Mountain.
Now Outdoor Chattanooga is planning a 2.2 mile roundtrip hike to Mushroom Rock that you can join to help search for clues.
The event is a free, family-friendly hike happening on Saturday, February 18, at 1:00pm.
Click here to sign up or learn more information.