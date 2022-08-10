It's no wonder Chattanooga is called the Scenic City with its breathtaking views and numerous outdoor activities.
Outdoor Chattanooga was created by the City to help connect people with the vibrant outdoor scene.
"We work to take people hiking, paddling, climbing, biking, anything outdoors we work to get people outside and enjoying it," said Erik Hancock, Customer Relations Specialist for Outdoor Chattanooga.
He said because they're city funded they are able to offer programs that are low to no cost like their Coolidge Park Fun Day.
"A lot of people are experiencing that they want to get into outdoor recreation, but it cost a lot of money so we're trying to break that barrier down so people can get into it and enjoy the outdoors without spending a bunch of money."
If you've ever wanted to try out kayaking or rock climbing, Hancock said now is your chance to do it and you won't have to pay a penny. They'll be meeting at the Outdoor Chattanooga building at Coolidge Park on Friday at 10 a.m. No registration is required.
"We're taking people paddling out to Maclellan Island, we're going to do some climbing on Walnut wall, we'll have some disc golf and other yard games set up, just a fun way for the community to get together and enjoy our parks," explained Hancock.
Friday will be the second time Outdoor Chattanooga has hosted this free event. Hancock said there was a huge turn out for their inaugural fun day in July.
"Pleasant feedback we got was that a lot of people had see Maclellan island, but they have never been out there. A lot of people have seen the Walnut wall that you can climb on, but they never been climbing on it."
Hancock is excited to share his knowledge of the parks and give people an opportunity to explore Chattanooga's beautiful outdoors.
The Coolidge Park Fun Day is free and open to anyone regardless of age or skill level. It is first come, first served for rafting and wall climbing.
It will start at 10:00 a.m. and it end at 1:00 p.m.