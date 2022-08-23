Get ready to grab your board and make a splash as Outdoor Chattanooga holds its first-ever Paddlefest on Saturday, August 27th.
“Outdoor Chattanooga is kind of hosting this as just a way to get the community together. Celebrate the Tennessee River as the fantastic resource that it is,” said Erik Hancock, Customer Relation Specialist for Outdoor Chattanooga.
Hancock said the event is also meant to celebrate the Scenic City as a cohort river town of the Tennessee RiverLine Partnership.
“So, it’s the blue line that goes all the way from Knoxville, Tennessee up to Paducah, Kentucky. We’re kind of celebrating ourselves as part of that river town.”
Outdoor Chattanooga is inviting the community to float from River Park to Ross’ Landing. Participants can float along the Tennessee River in a canoe, kayak or stand-up paddle board.
“You’ll essentially meet us at Ross’ Landing anytime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and we’ll start shuttling you up to Tennessee River Park.”
Hancock said they’re partnering with multiple local companies to provide rental equipment and it’ll be waiting at the top when you arrive.
“Then we’ll all get to float down the river after that and it’ll be about a 5.4 mile paddle down to Ross’ Landing, we’ll have safety and support on the water the entire time so it should be a relaxed kind of community float down the river.”
He said Paddlefest is beginner-friendly and open to all ages. The float will be over by 5:30 p.m., but Hancock says to stick around because there will be more events afterwards.
“The first thing to happen after Paddlefest is the end of summer skater river launch. We essentially will be setting up ramps right by the Tennessee River and skaters, cyclists, rollerbladers, whatever you want to do, you can bring your own equipment and you can launch yourself into the Tennessee river,” explained Hancock
He said after launching into the river, you can relax by the water, enjoy a drink and listen to music during the Riverfront Nights concert series.
Hancock says seating on the shuttle is limited to it’s best to reserve your free spot ahead of time.
You can find the registration form here: Outdoor Chattanooga.