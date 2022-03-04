With the weather warming up - you may want to get outside and play a game or two of disc golf. If you're a beginner, there's a class that can bring you up to speed.
Outdoor Chattanooga is hosting disc golf lessons throughout the month of March.
This first event is this Saturday, March 5th from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The event will cover all of the basics for anyone who wants to learn.
Erik Hancock says there will be four sessions at Greenway Farms at Hixson, and anyone is welcome to sign up.
“It’s just a really fun opportunity to get out and take free introduction to disc golf clinic where we’re going to teach the fundamentals of throwing a disc, the game, and stuff like that."
All gear will be provided to those who need it and the event is completely free.
Hancock says all you need are close-toe shows, water, and athletic clothes.
However, you DO need to sign up in order to participate.
Register here: https://outdoorchattanooga.com/event/learn-to-play-disc-golf/