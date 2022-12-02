Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors invites the media this Friday, December 2nd, at 2 p.m. to the Outdoor Chattanooga building at 200 River Street, as the City of Chattanooga honors Philip Grymes’s legacy, by renaming the building in his memory.
Hear from Tennessee Senator, Bob Corker, Mayor Tim Kelly, former Mayor, Ron Littlefield, current Parks and Outdoors Administrator, Scott Martin among others. Following remarks, a new sign will be unveiled outside the Outdoor Chattanooga building.
In his 15 year tenure as Outdoor Chattanooga’s Executive Director, Philip shared his joy and love of the outdoors with others while helping shape Chattanooga as an outdoor destination for both residents and visitors.
Philip was instrumental in bringing in national and global outdoor events including IRONMAN, Head of The Hooch, USA Pro Cycling and more, that not only put Chattanooga on the global map, but helped boost the city’s economy.
In September 2022, Chattanooga City Council approved a resolution for the renaming of the Outdoor Chattanooga Building in honor and memory of Philip Grymes.