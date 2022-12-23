The bitterly cold temperatures Friday stressed many of the utilities that deliver power to homes and businesses, forcing some to implement temporary rolling blackouts to conserver power.
Depending upon the utility, they may only last for 15 minutes, but in some cases, there are reports of them lasting longer.
below you'll find links to the outage maps for power utilizes in the Tennessee Valley.
Tennessee (state-wide map)
Athens Utilities Board (no map)
Sequachee Valley Electric Cooperative
Georgia (state-wide map)
Alabama (state-wide map)
Scottsboro Electric Power Board
North Carolina (state-wide map)