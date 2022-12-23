power outages

The bitterly cold temperatures Friday stressed many of the utilities that deliver power to homes and businesses, forcing some to implement temporary rolling blackouts to conserver power.

Depending upon the utility, they may only last for 15 minutes, but in some cases, there are reports of them lasting longer.

below you'll find links to the outage maps for power utilizes in the Tennessee Valley.

Tennessee (state-wide map)

EPB 

Cleveland Utilities 

Athens Utilities Board (no map)

Volunteer Energy Cooperative

Sequachee Valley Electric Cooperative

Georgia (state-wide map)

Dalton Utilities 

North Georgia EMC

Georgia Power

Blue Ridge Mountain EMC

Alabama (state-wide map)

Scottsboro Electric Power Board

North Alabama Electric Co-Op 

Huntsville Utilities

North Carolina (state-wide map)

Murphy Electric Power Board 