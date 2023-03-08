OTICS USA, Inc. to expand manufacturing, bringing 70 new jobs to Morristown

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and OTICS USA, Inc. officials announced today the company will invest $147 million to expand its manufacturing operations in Morristown, Tennessee. The expansion is set to create 70 new jobs at the company’s U.S. headquarters in Hamblen County.
As a supplier for major automotive corporations, OTICS USA will construct an additional 55,000 square feet of space at its facility on Interstate View Drive in order to accommodate new business growth and increased fuel pipe production capabilities. Headquartered in Morristown, OTICS USA manufactures parts for major automotive corporations. With the additional 70 new jobs in Hamblen County, the company will employ nearly 450 people across its two East Tennessee locations in Kodak and Morristown.
TNECD has supported nearly 10 economic development projects in Hamblen County since 2018, resulting in approximately 1,200 job commitments and nearly $248 million in capital investment. Gov. Lee, TNECD Commissioner McWhorter, Hamblen County Mayor Bill Brittain, Morristown Mayor Gary Chesney, and representatives from TVA and Morristown Utilities expressed their appreciation for OTICS USA’s commitment to job creation, and their enthusiasm for the new opportunities these 70 new jobs will bring to the Morristown community.
Charlotte Jennelle, General Manager/Division Head of OTICS USA, Inc. expressed, “We are very proud of the fourth expansion of our Morristown facility and excited about our new projects. Our continued growth and expansion are a direct result of the hard work and dedication of our team members.”