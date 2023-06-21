The African American Clergy Collective of Tennessee worked with multiple different organizations including the Black Clergy Collaborative of Memphis, Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, Regional One Health, Southern Christian Coalition, Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic & Sexual Violence, Tennessee Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Tennessee Justice Center, and the Youth Justice Action Council in Nashville, Knoxville, Memphis and Chattanooga.
The organizers want the state legislature to vote in favor of polies that help reduce gun violence.
"I pray for a day when I can go to work and not have to do my job in the way I do now," said Pediatric Surgeon, Dr. Dave Bhattacharia.
The local pediatric surgeon says gun violence is the number 1 cause of death for children between the ages of 1 and 19.
"There's nothing like meeting the mother or grandmother of a child who's a victim of gun violence and hugging them telling them their child's not going home today," said Dr. Bhattacharia.
A parent whose child was shot and killed is a part of the mothers of murdered sons group where five moms have found some sort of comfort after losing their children.
"The dark side has left us with the most heart rendering legacy of all. A legacy of death over the tears of our sons and daughters with no solution in sight," said Mothers of Murdered Sons Coordinator Shannon Westmoreland.
A special session is scheduled for the end of August.
"Let all become caretakers on August the 21st an enact legislation to end gun violence," said African American Clergy Collective of Tennessee, Dr. William Ladd.