Orchard Knob Elementary's donated washer and dryer help fight chronic absenteeism

For many students at Orchard Knob Elementary, staying home has been a choice they made to avoid the embarrassment of wearing the same dirty clothes to school another day.
Our partners The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that Orchard Knob Elementary has a 31% rate of chronic absenteeism, which is defined as missing 17 or more days of school per year, said Bailey Gibson, Community Forward school coordinator at Orchard Knob Elementary.
A new initiative under Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, Community Forward is a partnership between the city and Hamilton County Schools with a goal of eliminating barriers to learning faced by the district's students by working with community partners and nonprofit resources to address student needs outside the classroom so they can focus on learning when they are in the classroom, Gibson said.
Read more here.