Wildlife Services will be distributing an oral vaccine for rabies in several counties starting next week.
The vaccine baits will be dispensed in Hamilton, Marion, Sequatchie, Bradley, McMinn, Polk, Monroe, and other counties beginning October 3, and is expected to continue until the 21st.
The oral vaccine baits are intended to vaccinate raccoons, skunks, foxes, and coyotes, according to the Collegedale Police Department.
Collegedale police say residents in these areas should leave the baits alone if found, unless found in an area populated by children or household pets.
The baits should be handled while wearing gloves and tossed back into wooded areas before washing any skin that was exposed to the baits with soap and water.
If you have questions about the Oral Rabies Vaccine, call Wildlife Services at 866-487-3297 or the Tennessee Department of Health at 615-741-7247.